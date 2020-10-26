Sen. Susan Collins won’t say whether she’ll vote for Donald Trump Nov. 3. Her campaign made a big fuss when Maine Democrats put up “Trump Collins 2020” signs in southern Maine recently, with the Collins camp calling the sign campaign “petty.” But it’s odd that Collins objects to being linked to her own Republican Party’s standard bearer when she won’t disavow support for him.
It’s also strange Collins hasn’t protested similar signs linking her to Trump in the 2nd district. According to Maine’s Political Pulse podcast on Oct. 9, signs in the 2nd district – presumably placed by Republicans – display Collins’ name along with those of Trump and Republican Dale Crafts.
Collins apparently likes pairing her name with Trump’s in more conservative northern Maine but she decries it in progressive southern Maine. Petty? The better description is “two-faced.”
Maine doesn’t need Collins’ two-faced style of “leadership.”
Tess Nacelewicz
South Portland
