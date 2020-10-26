I’m supporting Sara Gideon for U.S. Senate because she’s been endorsed by the Human Rights Campaign, the League of Conservation Voters, the Natural Resources Defense Council Action Fund, Planned Parenthood, NARAL, Everytown for Gun Safety, the Maine AFL-CIO, Massachusetts and Northern New England Laborers, District Council, Painters and Allied Trades International Union District Council 35, the Maine State Council of Machinists, and the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare.

Every single one of these organizations has previously endorsed Susan Collins but decided that, after four terms, she no longer upholds their values. They made the switch to Sara Gideon — and if you’re still deciding, you might want to think about why they did that.

Kate Josephs

Damariscotta

