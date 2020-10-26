There is a momentous opportunity before the American people in this coming election. Not only do we need to choose a president who will respect science and all people regardless of class and race and sex but we have the chance to have a woman of African and Indian heritage who will bring a unique and needed perspective to our nation. Kamala Harris is that woman.

Finally, in this country, we will have the voice of a woman in key decision-making situations where the president and vice president’s input is required.

I am pleased to be voting for Joe Biden for president and I am thrilled to be voting for Kamala Harris as vice president.

Beth Edmonds
Freeport

