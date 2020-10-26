Cumberland 

Check cumberlandmaine.com for Zoom information. 

Wed.  11/4  7:30 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission 

Durham 

Check durhamme.com for Zoom information and townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me for videos of municipal meetings. 

Tues.  11/3  7 a.m.-8 p.m.  Special Town Meeting Referendum

Falmouth 

Zoom information can be found at falmouthme.org.

Mon.  11/2  7 p.m.  Conservation Commission 

Tues.  11/3  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board 

Thur.  11/5  5:30 p.m.  Recycling and Energy Advisory Committee 

 Freeport 

Go to freeportmaine.com for Zoom information. 

Mon.  11/2  6 p.m.  Library Board of Trustees 

Mon.  11/2  6 p.m.  Sustainability Advisory Board 

Mon.  11/2  6 p.m. Board of Appeals 

Wed.  11/4  6 p.m. Planning Board  

North Yarmouth 

Go to northyarmouth.org for details on remote access. 

Wed.  11/4  7 p.m. Select Board 

Wed.  11/4  7 p.m. Parks and Recreation  Community Center  

