Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for Zoom information.
Wed. 11/4 7:30 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission
Durham
Check durhamme.com for Zoom information and townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me for videos of municipal meetings.
Tues. 11/3 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Special Town Meeting Referendum
Falmouth
Zoom information can be found at falmouthme.org.
Mon. 11/2 7 p.m. Conservation Commission
Tues. 11/3 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 11/5 5:30 p.m. Recycling and Energy Advisory Committee
Freeport
Go to freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Mon. 11/2 6 p.m. Library Board of Trustees
Mon. 11/2 6 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board
Mon. 11/2 6 p.m. Board of Appeals
Wed. 11/4 6 p.m. Planning Board
North Yarmouth
Go to northyarmouth.org for details on remote access.
Wed. 11/4 7 p.m. Select Board
Wed. 11/4 7 p.m. Parks and Recreation Community Center
