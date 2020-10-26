Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for Zoom information.

Wed. 11/4 7:30 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission

Durham

Check durhamme.com for Zoom information and townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me for videos of municipal meetings.

Tues. 11/3 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Special Town Meeting Referendum

Falmouth

Zoom information can be found at falmouthme.org.

Mon. 11/2 7 p.m. Conservation Commission

Tues. 11/3 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 11/5 5:30 p.m. Recycling and Energy Advisory Committee

Freeport

Go to freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon. 11/2 6 p.m. Library Board of Trustees

Mon. 11/2 6 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board

Mon. 11/2 6 p.m. Board of Appeals

Wed. 11/4 6 p.m. Planning Board

North Yarmouth

Go to northyarmouth.org for details on remote access.

Wed. 11/4 7 p.m. Select Board

Wed. 11/4 7 p.m. Parks and Recreation Community Center

