Mid Coast Hospital
Ansel Oisin Pidgeon Kelley, born Oct. 14 to Jennifer Anne Pidgeon and Colin Matthew Kelley of Topsham. Grandparents are Michele Pidgeon of Phoenix, Ariz., and Laurie Jane and Stephen Kelley of Limington.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Letters
Letter to the editorial: Construction debris at center of Juniper Ridge issues
-
Community News
Events
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Gideon campaign’s mailer good only for a laugh
-
Times Record Opinion
Letters: Vote Arford; Vote Horch; Just vote
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Green doesn’t grasp implications of re-electing Collins