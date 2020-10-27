The Brunswick Chapter of the League of Women Voters of Maine will host a post-election forum 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5.

The panel will include: Steve Mistler, Maine Public chief political correspondent and State House Bureau chief; Andrew Rudalevige, Bowdoin College’s Thomas Brackett Reed professor of Government and Legal Studies; Joyce McCreight, Democratic State Representative; Roger Katz, former Republican State Senator; former State Senator Marge Kilkelly, moderator.

Introducing the moderator and panelists will be Dusty Post, chairperson of the Brunswick Area League of Women Voters.

The public may submit questions for the panel at [email protected].

The forum will be held at the Brunswick Town Office, 85 Union St., with limited seating It will also broadcast live on BrunswickTV3, where it can also be viewed online.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: