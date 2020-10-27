Arrests
10/17 at 6:05 p.m. Deborah Knox, 45, of Cumberland, was charged with permitting another to operate with suspended registration.
10/26 at 4:17 a.m. Nathaniel Bailey, 24, of Gray, was charged with permitting another to operate with suspended registration.
Summonses
No criminal summonses were reported from Oct. 17-26.
Fire calls
10/20 at 8:06 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries
10/20 at 2:30 p.m. Combustible/flammable gas/liquid condition on Indlewood Drive
10/25 at 1:37 a.m. Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on Chelsea Way
EMS
Cumberland emergency medical services responded to eight calls from Oct. 19-25.
