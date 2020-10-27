Arrests

10/18 at 3:56 a.m. Venusto Estella Poni Gaudensio, 29, of Portland, was arrested on a charge of operating without a license by Officer Amanda Hogg.

Summonses

There were no criminal summonses reported from Oct. 16-23.

Fire calls

10/16 at 2:36 p.m. Ambulance coverage at cross country meet at Falmouth Community Park Winn Road

10/17 at 7:19 a.m. Structure fire on Mountain Road

10/17 at 1:56 p.m. Station coverage for Yarmouth at North Road in Yarmouth

10/18 at 4:49 a.m. Fire alarm activated on Madeleine Point Road

10/19 at 2:28 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm activated by furnace problem on Shady Lane

10/20 at 8:01 a.m. Motor vehicle crash on Foreside Road

10/20 at 11:23 a.m. Fuel leak on Surrey Lane

10/21 at 12:54 a.m. Check permitted burn on Gray Road

10/21 at 1:56 p.m. Fire alarm activation on Foreside Road

10/21 at 8:38 a.m. Motor vehicle crash on Gray Road

10/22 at 5:58 a.m. Possible structure fire but nothing found on Gray Road

10/23, no time listed, Smoke detector activation on Old Powerhouse Road

EMS

Falmouth Emergency Medical Services responded to 31 calls from Oct. 16-23.

