BRUNSWICK— It was cold. It was windy. And it was just about a perfect night for the Brunswick girls soccer team.

As home finales go, the Dragons certainly enjoyed this one,

Senior Emma Banks scored the game-winning goal with just over five minutes remaining as Brunswick edged Falmouth 2-1.

The Dragons — who played Falmouth to a draw on Oct. 15 — scored two goals in the final 19 minutes to secure the victory.

“We just wanted to get a win, knowing it was our last home game gave us some extra motivation for sure,” said Banks. “It’s honestly a little bit sad, but I’m just happy we got the win.”

Betty Bakkila set up the game-winnr with a pretty cross, which Banks buried into the bottom right corner for the 2-1 lead.

The Dragons and Yachtsmen once again were engaged in a tight affair.

“We had a gameplan to keep it balanced and tight, and then attack them in the final 20 minutes of the game. I think that strategy worked out for us tonight,” said Brunswick head coach Martyn Davison.

Falmouth struck first when Devin Quinn scored off a great pass from Lexie Bugbee with a little over five minutes to go in the first half.

The Dragons tied the game just before the midway sanitization break in the second half.

Banks stole the ball in the open field and found Bakkila, who got past the incoming goalie and placed the ball in the back of the net to tie the game.

Brunswick goalie Aisley Snell, who finished with 17 saves, turned in another standout performance.

Falmouth head coach Andrew Pelletier said he was happy with how the team played.

“It was a hard fought game,” he said. “Both times we have played Brunswick this season have been really close.”

The Brunswick gameplan continued to work throughout, as Snell and the defense consistently kept the ball away from the goal.

Davison knew that his team had to play at its highest level to come out with a victory.

“When we go up against Falmouth, we have to step up and play our best. We did that tonight.” said Davison.

Falmouth goalie Jordan Wolf finished with six saves.

