As a proud Portlander, I have been increasingly appalled at the progressive facade by city government. The statement by most councilors denouncing People First Portland‘s ballot initiatives is a stab in the back, as it’s precisely what citizen initiatives were designed for and an expression of our democracy.
Rent and home prices have skyrocketed while wages sit stagnant; the cost of living here is causing us to drown. As we race toward another unforgiving winter, the number of families in motels and shelters grows. Portland homes are bought up by people in NYC-plated BMWs while my friends house-hunt unsuccessfully for years.
Those who keep this city running deserve a living wage and rent stabilization. I urge you to vote “yes” on A through E because each measure marks precisely what is needed to secure our future. And unfortunately, it seems democracy is slipping through our hands not just nationally, but right here at home.
Lynn Kovitch
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editorial: Construction debris at center of Juniper Ridge issues
-
Community News
Events
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Gideon campaign’s mailer good only for a laugh
-
Times Record Opinion
Letters: Vote Arford; Vote Horch; Just vote
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Green doesn’t grasp implications of re-electing Collins
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.