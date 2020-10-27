Re: “Letter to the editor: Bill Green defends Susan Collins on the issues” (Oct. 20):

Bill Green just doesn’t get it.

This election isn’t about the likability of Susan Collins. This election is about Mitch McConnell.

Sen. Collins may claim she hasn’t changed, but her party surely has, and McConnell insists on using his power to control outcomes most Maine people oppose. The only way to remove McConnell and the prevent the other Senate Republicans from doing more damage is to vote Susan Collins out of office.

Mr. Green is also being disingenuous when he rails against only one of the two candidates being targeted for a “smear campaign” by outside money.

Wake up, Mr. Green!

Richard Mersereau
Brunswick

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles