In his Oct. 16 guest editorial, Casella Waste Systems’ Brian Oliver struck a tone worthy of the Halloween season when characterizing the simple changes that Mainers like us are asking for to protect our families and neighbors from toxic out-of-state pollution.
Casella has been steadily losing landfill capacity in other parts of the Northeast; now they want to make sure they can continue taking advantage of Maine by sending out-of-state waste 199 miles north of the Maine border to Juniper Ridge. Casella is fighting hard to protect the status quo because it benefits them and their huge market share, not the people of Maine.
As residents of Maine who live in the shadow of the Juniper Ridge landfill, we organized together because we don’t think it’s right that our air and water be polluted simply for Casella’s profit. The Penobscot Nation has also spoken out loud and clear that Casella’s practices are unjust and unacceptable.
It just doesn’t make sense that our state-owned landfill would be receiving out-of-state waste and a private company like Casella would profit from this type of pollution. It’s time for this practice to stop and it’s time for Casella to stop the scare tactics. Let’s focus on saving Maine’s precious landfill capacity for items that Mainers cannot find other uses for, and to protect the clean air and water that make this a great place to live.
Bill Lippincott
Hampden
Ed Spencer
Old Town
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editorial: Construction debris at center of Juniper Ridge issues
-
Community News
Events
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Gideon campaign’s mailer good only for a laugh
-
Times Record Opinion
Letters: Vote Arford; Vote Horch; Just vote
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Green doesn’t grasp implications of re-electing Collins
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.