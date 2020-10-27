Brian Oliver, Casella vice president, does a masterful job of diverting attention from the issue at hand in a recent Press Herald guest editorial (“Another View: Closing Maine waste ‘loophole’ would have unintended results,” Oct. 16). His response to an Oct. 7 Press Herald editorial focuses on ash from waste-to-energy incinerators, which makes up only a small percentage of the waste coming to our state-owned Juniper Ridge landfill.
Our main issue is with construction and demolition debris, mostly from Massachusetts, which makes up a large amount of the waste coming to Juniper Ridge (over 200,000 tons in some years!).
Under current conditions, a building can be torn down in Massachusetts, but the debris cannot be landfilled in that state. Instead, many large truckloads of the stuff come to Maine; once a single 2×4 is removed as “recycling,” the remainder can be ground up and sent to Juniper Ridge, much of it as “fines for daily cover. ”
That is why we need a rule change – to protect the valuable landfill space we have left in our state for waste that is truly from Maine, not from out of state.
Chuck Leithiser
Old Town
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editorial: Construction debris at center of Juniper Ridge issues
-
Community News
Events
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Gideon campaign’s mailer good only for a laugh
-
Times Record Opinion
Letters: Vote Arford; Vote Horch; Just vote
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Green doesn’t grasp implications of re-electing Collins
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.