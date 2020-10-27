Kennebec Estuary Land Trust has completed two conservation projects to contribute to the network of protected lands, the Whiskeag Creek Wetlands property in north Bath and the Burr property in south Bath.

The Whiskeag Creek Wetland property, running along and into Whiskeag Creek and into the Kennebec River, has been identified as important habitat for wading birds and fragile plant species, according to the land trust. This property was acquired with funding from the North American Wetland Conservation Act and the land is primarily to maintain crucial habitat for sensitive species, particularly in the context of a changing climate.

Local real estate broker Sam Lambert, the previous landowner, purchased this property in 2017 to prevent a planned subdivision from diminishing the integrity of the landscape.

“Things are changing. It’s important to save some of it to preserve the important links of habitat in our estuaries,” Lambert said. “Long term visions are needed these days.”

In north Bath, 10 acres of newly conserved property known as the Burr property will help connect the Lilly Pond Community Forest preserve to the Losier-Rogers property, which would protect a substantial block of Bath’s largest remaining intact forest, according to the trust.

The trust states that connecting the properties “will maintain interconnected habitat for wildlife and create opportunity for a long-distance trail system to be enjoyed by hikers, bikers, birders and more.”

“The more we all have access to, to learn about and engage in our natural environment, the more we will all be invested in preserving its future – our future,” stated Land donors John and Karen Burr.

These two properties collectively contribute approximately 33 acres to Bath’s conserved lands.

