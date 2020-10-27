OGUNQUIT – Eleanor Cornealy Young, 99, of Ogunquit, passed away peacefully October 22, 2020, at home. She was born July 13, 1921, in Scarborough to Irvin and Mildred (Richardson) Cornealy. She married Carlton Young August 31, 1937 and they spent 72 loving and happy years together until his passing in 2009.

Eleanor attended Kennebunkport schools. Over the years, she held various jobs locally including housekeeper, telephone operator, server at Sea Chambers in Ogunquit, and also helped her husband harvest and sell strawberries from the garden at Beach Plum Farm, but most importantly she raised her three children.

Eleanor was good person who was loved, a friend to many of all ages and walks of life. She taught acceptance, joy, and love and will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Eleanor was very active in churches throughout her life, most recently Cape Neddick Baptist Church. She loved to travel, go camping, visit state parks, and spend time at the family camp, “The Hornet’s Nest”, on Square Pond in Shapleigh. She and her husband spent many winters at their home in Florida. Eleanor also enjoyed rug hooking, crocheting, puzzles and playing cards, especially spite and malice and cribbage.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, Irvin and Mildred Cornealy; husband, Carlton Young; brother, Walter Cornealy; sister, Marie Clogston; son-in-law, Wayne R. Clark; and grandsons, Gregory Clark and Richard Young Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Jeanne Clark of Kennebunkport; son, Richard C. Young and his wife Diana of Wells; daughter, Marilyn Y. Danis and her husband Bud of Kennebunkport; grandchildren Deborah Davis and her partner Bill LeFebvre of Alfred, Bonnie Baillargeon and her husband William of Buxton, Jodi Cone and her husband Randy of Salisbury, MD, and Jordan Y. Danis and his partner Karen Freer of Brooklyn, NY; great-grandchildren, Jesse Martel, Darci Martel, and Mallory Martel all of Sanford; great-great-grandchild, Daijah Shepard of Sanford; and many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. A private interment will take place at First Parish Cemetery in York following the memorial service.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Eleanor‘s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road Wells, ME 04090. http://www.bibbermemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eleanor’s name to Ogunquit Memorial Library, 166 Shore Rd., P.O. Box 753,

Ogunquit, ME 03907

or

Great Works Regional Land Trust at http://www.greatworkslandtrust.org

or

P.O. Box 151,

South Berwick, ME 03908.

