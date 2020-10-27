AUBURN – Marian “Peggy” L. Harmon 89, passed away peacefully on Oct. 25, 2020 at the house of her daughter in Auburn with family by her side.

Peggy was born in Buxton to Albert and Clara Deering on March 30, 1931. She graduated from Scarborough High School in 1949. On August 28, 1954, Peggy married Stewart Harmon Sr., together they continued to live in Scarborough and raise their three children.

After retiring from New England Telephone Company, she operated and managed the family business Moorebrook Farm with her family. For the next 30 years, Peggy was synonymous with Moorebrook Farm Stand. Every day from June to October she was there welcoming friends and customers with a smile and a chat. At the age of 83 she unofficially “retired” due to health issues. In 2001 Peggy and her family were the recipients of the Conservation Farm of the year award.

Peggy was a very active member of the Nonesuch Temple # 50 Pythian Sisters. She received recognition on numerous occasions for her 50 years of continuous contributions to the organization and charity work they did within the community. She is a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Westbrook, Maine 04092.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Stewart Harmon Sr., daughter-in-law, Lisa Harmon and brother, Robert Deering Sr.

Surviving Peggy are her three children: daughter Victoria (Harmon) Rainville and husband Donald, sons, Thomas Harmon and wife Mary and Stewart Harmon Jr., sisters, Arlene (Deering) Manvato, Beverly (Deering) Harris and brother George Deering, six grandchildren Adam Harmon, Zeke Harmon, Jennifer (Rainville) Jolicoeur, Christopher Rainville, Brandon Harmon, and Jamie Lynn (Harmon) Fitzsimmons, six great-grandchildren, John and Jillian Harmon, Desmond and Rayna Jolicoeur, Jacob Harmon and Gabriel Fitzsimmons.

Visiting hours will be held from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 US Rte. One, Scarborough, Maine 04074. A private graveside service will be held at Black Point Cemetery in Scarborough. Online condolences may be made at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the

Trinity Lutheran Church,

612 Main Street,

Westbrook, Maine 04092

