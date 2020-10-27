ARUNDEL – George Alton Adams of Arundel, Maine, passed Friday following a short illness.

Born in Island Falls, March 27, 1949, to Newell Adams and Jean (Pond) Adams, he grew up in Houlton, Maine.

In 1967, he graduated from Houlton High School and went on to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Completing seminary studies in Baltimore, he served as a Roman Catholic Priest for 10 years.

Following the Priesthood he spent many years teaching high school French and Spanish and serving as a family therapist and counselor. He was a published author and played several instruments.

In 1992, George married his best friend Dawn Greenlaw. Together they enjoyed helping others and donating their time and talents wherever God called.

George was predeceased by both parents. He is survived by his wife Dawn, three brothers and a large extended family. “

A funeral service will be held Wednesday October 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St, Saco.

Father Dominic of Good Shepherd Parish will officiate.

Burial will be at a later date.

