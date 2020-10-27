PORTLAND – Ruth A. Bellanceau, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at a Portland nursing home. She was born in Portland on Nov. 15, 1930, the daughter of Clifford and Bernice (Harrington) Nelson.

She will be remembered as the devoted wife of Artie Bellanceau and as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

A public visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais and Segee. Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30 at Brooklawn Cemetery, Congress Street, Portland. To express condolences and to participate in Ruth’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

