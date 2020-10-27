PHILLIPS – A Phillips man was issued 10 summonses over the weekend after his dogs attacked and killed a small dog and injured a couple who attempted to intervene, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said two Franklin County deputies responded about 4:19 p.m. Saturday to a complaint that a couple was attacked by a pack of dogs on Park Street in Phillips.

“It was discovered that the couple tried to rescue a small dog being attacked by the pack as they were driving on Park Street,” Nichols said. “They exited their vehicle to save the small dog when three of the attacking dogs attacked them, causing several injuries to their legs and hands.”

Nina Haines, Phillips’ animal control officer, gathered the dogs involved in the attack and placed them in quarantine, according to Nichols.

Nichols said Thomas Gusler, 35, of Phillips was identified as the owner of the dogs and was issued five summons for keeping a dangerous dog and five summons for allowing dogs at large.

The couple were treated at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington for their injuries.

The small dog they rescued died at the Emergency Animal Clinic in Lewiston as a result of the attack.

Nichols said his deputies were assisted at the scene by the Maine Warden Service, Maine State Police, Phillips Rescue and NorthStar Ambulance.

