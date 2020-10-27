Arrests

10/18 at 3:05 a.m. Samuel G. Hicks, 24, of Windham, on Riverside Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/18 at 9:04 a.m. Renaldo Bandeira, 33, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of operating after suspension.

10/18 at 5:07 p.m. Heidi J. Peters, 36, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of false identification registration sticker.

10/18 at 5:52 p.m. Paul Hooper, 39, of Portland, on Park Avenue on charges of operating after suspension and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10/18 at 11:45 p.m. Kellen Hollenkamp, 34, of Westbrook, on Brackett Street on charges of assault on a police officer, criminal mischief, failure to report accident quickly, failure to stop for a police officer, reckless conduct and two counts of refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

10/19 at 9:16 a.m. Nathaniel S. Glavin, 41, of Portland, on Preble Street on charges of failure to give correct name or date of birth, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10/19 at 9:16 a.m. Vanessa Lazaro, 22, of Portland, on Preble Street on charges of illegal possession of hypodermic, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10/19 at 1:19 p.m. El Shadai Ngandu, 23, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on charges of operating after suspension and suspended registration.

10/19 at 4:40 p.m. Alice L. Dunn, 60, of Portland, on Emery Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/19 at 10:39 p.m. Christian Bellanceau, 20, of Windham, on Park Avenue on a charge of violation of conditional release.

10/19 at 11:30 p.m. Tony Leon Walker, 44, of Portland, on Marginal Way on a warrant.

10/20 at 9:20 a.m. Brian K. Bouvier, 56, of Sanford, on Riverside Street on a charge of criminal mischief.

10/20 at 10:07 a.m. Sophea Joe Rath, 39, of Massachusetts, on Riverside Street on a charge of operating without a license.

10/20 at 10:17 a.m. Justin Barry, 24, address unlisted, on Grant Street on a charge of violation of bail/condition of release.

10/20 at 4:15 p.m. Randy Clement, 48, of Portland, on Congress Street on an outstanding warrant.

10/20 at 4:28 p.m. Desireah Daley, 39, of Portland, on Washington Avenue on a charge of operating after suspension.

10/20 at 7:07 p.m. James W. Sisk, 20, of Maryland, on Congress Street on a charge of criminal mischief.

10/20 at 8:18 p.m. Vanessa Vigue, 42, of Portland, on Northwood Drive on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/21 at 12:36 a.m. Omar Haji, 41, of Lewiston, on Park Avenue on a charge of assault.

10/21 at 1:12 a.m. Omar Haji, 41, of Lewiston, on Riverside Street on a charge of theft of services.

10/21 at 1:45 a.m. Ginita S. Gallant, 33, of Biddeford, on Riverside Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10/21 at 3:31 a.m. Santino Guisti, 40, of Westbrook, on St. John Street on a charge of violation of conditional release.

10/21 at 5:30 a.m. Donnue Y. Hamulak, 46, of Florida, on State Street on a charge of criminal mischief.

10/21 at 7:40 a.m. Brett Staples, 30, of Portland, on Commercial Street on a charge of criminal trespass and three counts of violation of conditional release.

10/21 at 12:45 p.m. William G. Littlefield, 43, of New Hampshire, on India Street on charges of assault, operating without a license, unlawfully furnishing scheduled drugs and three counts of violation of conditional release.

10/21 at 1:30 p.m. Apryl Deschameault, 39, of New Hampshire, on India Street on charges of violation of conditional release, violation of protection order and an outstanding warrant.

10/21 at 6:55 p.m. Katrina Kantapin, 34, of Portland, on Woodford Street on a charge of assault.

10/21 at 7:39 p.m. Kassandra Ann Warren, 20, of Portland, on Oxford Street on a charge of assault and violation of conditional release.

10/23 at 11:19 p.m. Angelalee Webster, 30, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of violation of conditional release.

10/21 at 11:43 p.m. Thomas R. Becker, 33, of Westbrook, on Brighton Avenue on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/22 at 2:42 a.m. Simon M. Lobojo, 29, address unlisted, on Washington Avenue on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

10/22 at 10:09 a.m. Jeffery M. Lewis, 42, of Portland, on Morning Street on a charge of assault.

10/22 at 4:55 p.m. Stephen A. Gemme, 50, of Portland, on Park Avenue on an outstanding warrant.

10/23 at 1:20 a.m. Anna M. Bragdon, 29, of Portland, on Park Avenue on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

10/23 at 3:36 a.m. Samantha G. Smith, 34, address unlisted, on High Street on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violation of conditional release and a warrant.

10/23 at 11:43 a.m. Jonathan Twomey, 32, address unlisted, on Forest Avenue on a charge of criminal trespass and violation of conditional release.

10/23 at 2:18 p.m. Jonathan B. Welch, 30, of Arundel, on Portland Street on charges of falsifying physical evidence and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10/24 at 12:27 a.m. Nicholas Ryan Lemieux, 24, of Portland, on Maplewood Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/24 at 4:04 a.m. Michael Batchelder, 42, of Portland, on Mellen Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/24 at 8:05 a.m. Vladimir F. Zintchenko, 46, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of aggravated assault.

10/24 at 9:28 a.m. Dustin Cole, 42, of Portland, on Cumberland Avenue on charges of public drinking and violation of conditional release.

10/24 at 9:14 p.m. William Garland, 40, of Portland, on Oxford Street on a charge of receiving stolen property.

10/24 at 9:50 p.m. Kirsten S. Jamieson, of New York, on Brackett Street on a charge of assault.

10/21 at 10:17 p.m. Lien Thi Ta, 37, of South Portland, on Somerset Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/24 at 11:15 p.m. Sean Scannell, 33, of Pennsylvania, on Dana Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

10/25 at 8:01 a.m. Roy A. Burke, 35, of Windham, on Forest Avenue on a charge of unlawful trafficking in drugs.

10/25 at 9:59 a.m. Gary Moody, of Portland, on Cumberland Avenue on charges of criminal trespass and public drinking.

10/ 25 at 1:55 p.m. Edmund G. Ebert, 37, of Portland, on Washington Avenue on a warrant.

10/25 at 8:38 p.m. Mohammed Mohammed, 39, of Portland, on Riverton Drive on charges of driving to endanger, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and leaving the scene of an accident.

10/25 at 10:53 p.m. Joshua O. Green, 36, of Portland, on St. John Street on four warrants.

10/26 at 12:16 a.m. Patrick Gasore, 24, of Portland, on Portland Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

10/26 at 1:28 a.m. Ann M. Kerby, 48, of Waterville, on Ocean Avenue on charges of operating after suspension and violation of conditional release.

10/26 at 2:18 a.m. Spencer Brassard, 51, of Mechanic Falls, on Forest Avenue on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle.

10/26 at 3:23 a.m. Emily Gallant, 21, of Gorham, on Riverside Street on a charge of violation of conditional release.

10/26 at 3:23 a.m. Nicholas Leeman, 32, of South Portland, on Riverside Street on charges of trafficking in prison contraband, unlawful trafficking in drugs and violation of conditional release.

10/26 at 1:31 p.m. Vincent Pasquali, 20, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of suspended registration.

10/26 at 2:19 p.m. Jeffery Matthews, 55, of South Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of illegal attachment of plates.

10/26 at 7:08 p.m. James E. Rozakis, 43, address unlisted, on Middle Street on charges of criminal trespass and violation of conditional release.

