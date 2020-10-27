PHILADELPHIA — Volatile protests erupted Monday night in Philadelphia after police fatally shot a 27-year-old Black man armed with a knife whose family said he was suffering a mental health crisis.

The Philadelphia Police Department said two officers fatally shot Walter Wallace Jr. several times Monday afternoon after he refused to drop the knife as his mother followed closely behind, trying to restrain him. But Wallace’s family and local activists pointed to cellphone video of the shooting, asking why officers didn’t use less lethal weapons to try to subdue him.

“Why didn’t they use a Taser?” Walter Wallace Sr., his father, asked the Philadelphia Inquirer, noting that his son was on medication. “He has mental issues. Why you have to gun him down?”

In the hours after the shooting, about 300 protesters massed in the streets, facing down officers in riot gear who pushed them back with shields and batons. As the night wore on, multiple businesses were looted, a police vehicle was set ablaze, and at least 12 officers were injured, including one who was hospitalized with a broken leg after being struck by a truck, WTXF reported early Tuesday.

Philadelphia officials have called for a full investigation of the shooting but also asked the public to remain patient as investigators determine whether the officers violated any policies or laws.

“My prayers are with the family and friends of Walter Wallace,” Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement Monday. “I have watched the video of this tragic incident and it presents difficult questions that must be answered.”

Police on Tuesday declined to answer several questions about the shooting, including what precipitated it and the identities of the officers involved.

The case mirrors other recent instances of police violence caught on camera that have fueled a summer of unrest over police brutality, and raises new questions about how police handle mental health crises.

The incident began about 4 p.m. on Monday when police responded to a report of a man with a knife, the Inquirer reported.

A video of the encounter taken by a bystander and posted on social media showed Wallace’s mother trying to restrain him, putting her body between the man and the two police officers. He pushed her away, and then turned to walk toward the police. The officers backed away but kept their guns pointed at Wallace.

“Put the knife down,” one of the officers shouted in the video.

The camera panned away from the scene as officers opened fire, shooting Wallace several times in front of multiple witnesses, including his mother. Wallace was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

Sgt. Eric Gripp, a Philadelphia police spokesman, told the Inquirer that police ordered Wallace to drop the knife before firing and said that both officers were wearing body cameras. Gripp did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Tuesday.

Maurice Holloway, who watched the shooting on Monday, said that people had tried to intervene to defuse the confrontation. “I’m yelling, ‘Put down the gun, put down the gun,’ and everyone is saying, ‘Don’t shoot him, he’s gonna put it down, we know him,’ ” Holloway told the Inquirer.

“They were too far from him; it was so many shots,” he added.

A neighbor who declined to give her name said that the incident began with a domestic disturbance. Wallace, she said, regularly got into arguments, and the pandemic had increased stress in the area.

Sam White, who identified himself as Wallace’s cousin, said Tuesday that Wallace had gotten married a few weeks ago.

“He wanted to be a musician, he loved music,” said White, 53. He added later: “His dreams are cut down because he got murdered in the street.”

White said Wallace’s parents were distraught, describing them as secluded in a brick row house where they were in mourning.

In an interview, White declined to describe his cousin’s specific symptoms, saying only, “Mental health is real. Depression is real.”

Wallace’s family was appalled by the chaos that unfolded overnight Monday and into Tuesday, White said.

A man who identified himself as Brandon and declined to give his last name called Wallace his “little brother” as he waited outside Wallace’s parents’ home on Tuesday. Wallace, he said, “was in and out of [the] hospital since he was a little kid” due to mental-health issues. Brandon said that after getting on his medication, Wallace would “be cool.”

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw later visited the scene and said she spoke directly with some of the community members who live near the residential street where officers killed Wallace. She said she recognized that the video of the shooting had raised questions about the fatal encounter.

“Residents have my assurance that those questions will be fully addressed by the investigation,” Outlaw said in a statement. “While at the scene this evening, I heard and felt the anger of the community. Everyone involved will forever be impacted.”

By Monday night, protesters had gathered in a West Philadelphia park, not far from where police shot Wallace. They marched through the streets chanting, “Say his name, Walter Wallace,” followed by a caravan of honking cars. Protesters marched to a police station, where they confronted officers dressed in riot gear and holding shields.

Some protesters reportedly threw water bottles and other projectiles at police. A police vehicle was set ablaze until its entire frame had been charred, and another police van had its windshield smashed. A fire burned in a dumpster placed in the street. Some people set off fireworks, and others appeared to break into several shops in the area, stealing merchandise after shattering storefront windows, WCAU reported.

Police eventually rushed protesters, pushing them away from the scene with batons in hand. At least four officers were injured after being hit with projectiles, WCAU reported.

In the aftermath of the unrest, shattered glass and discarded shoe boxes, pill bottles and clothing hangers littered the street. Los, a 67-year-old handyman from North Philadelphia who declined to give his last name, was working to fix a broken lock to a clothing store on Tuesday. He described what happened as “a bunch of kids” with understandable anger.

“There was no need for that boy to die,” he said.

Philadelphia police did not immediately respond to requests for comment or provide more information about the response to the protests. WPVI reported more than two dozen people had been arrested early Tuesday morning, but it remained unclear what crowd control tactics police used to disperse the crowds.

In June, the Philadelphia Police Department issued a temporary ban on using tear gas after police gassed a crowd trapped in a corridor of Interstate 676 during protests over George Floyd’s death, WHYY reported. After that incident, the city council has debated a permanent ban on tear gas and rubber bullets during protests.

The police union president defended the officers involved in the shooting, who have been taken off duty pending the investigation but have not yet been named publicly, saying they were being “vilified” for “doing their job and keeping the community safe.”

Philadelphia Democratic District Attorney Larry Krasner, whose office will investigate the shooting, said Monday that his office will “go where the facts and law lead us.”

“The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office takes its obligation to try to be fair and to seek evenhanded justice seriously,” Krasner said in a statement. “In the hours and days following this shooting, we ask Philadelphians to come together to uphold people’s freedom to express themselves peacefully and to reject violence of any kind.”

