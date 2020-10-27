Several dozen Scarborough High School students protested outside the municipal building Tuesday morning after school administration sent a letter to staff telling them not to display “controversial” words or phrases such as Black Lives Matter.

“We’re out here today because Black Lives Matter is not a controversial statement and black students and students of color are deeply hurt and upset by this statement their school has issued saying the fact their lives matter is controversial,” said Gracie Murnane, 17, a senior. “It’s absolutely not okay and we’re here to protest that.”

The students, wearing masks and dressed in black, held signs that read “It’s not political, it’s human decency!” and “If Black Lives Matter is controversial, so is 2+2=4.” They shouted “No justice, no peace!” and “Tell me what democracy looks like! This is what democracy looks like!”

The protest Tuesday morning followed a letter sent by Director of Curriculum and Assessment Monique Culbertson to staff on Monday that was billed as an elections reminder and advised staff of the district’s controversial issues policy. The letter said staff should, while on school grounds, not wear or display words or slogans that communicate a personal viewpoint, especially those that are considered controversial or have become politicized.

It listed as examples Biden Harris: Our Best Days Still Lie Ahead; Trump Pence: Make America Great Again; Black Lives Matter; Battle for the Soul of a Nation; and White Lives Matter.

A second letter posted on the district’s website as a clarification said the policy in no way applies to issues related to student speech and the district “strongly believes that the discussion of political and social issues, including controversial ones, is a critical part of our students’ education.”

Scarborough Superintendent Sanford Prince did not immediately respond to a message left at his office or an email Tuesday morning.

This story will be updated.

