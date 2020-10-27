Arrests

10/19 at 8:39 a.m. Roberto Norta, 41, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was arrested on a charge of operating without a license and a charge of fugitive from justice by Officer Shawn Miles, Officer Derek Miller and Lt. Kevin Pedersen.

Summonses

10/19 at 6:31 a.m. A 15-year-old was issued a summons for theft by unauthorized use of property and operating without a license by Officer Derek Lucas.

10/20 at 1:26 p.m. Patricia Uhlman, 52, of Yarmouth, was issued a summons for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer by Officer Derek Miller.

Fire calls

10/19 Fire alarm system tests on Forest Falls Drive and Portland Street

10/19 at 11:19 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Marina Road

10/19 at 12:09 p.m. Inspections on Route 1

10/21 at 8:43 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Madeleine Point Road

10/24 at 5:51 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Foxglove Court

10/24 at 7:25 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Juniper East

EMS

Yarmouth Emergency Medical Services responded to 22 calls from Oct. 19-25.

