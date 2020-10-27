Arrests
10/19 at 8:39 a.m. Roberto Norta, 41, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was arrested on a charge of operating without a license and a charge of fugitive from justice by Officer Shawn Miles, Officer Derek Miller and Lt. Kevin Pedersen.
Summonses
10/19 at 6:31 a.m. A 15-year-old was issued a summons for theft by unauthorized use of property and operating without a license by Officer Derek Lucas.
10/20 at 1:26 p.m. Patricia Uhlman, 52, of Yarmouth, was issued a summons for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer by Officer Derek Miller.
Fire calls
10/19 Fire alarm system tests on Forest Falls Drive and Portland Street
10/19 at 11:19 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Marina Road
10/19 at 12:09 p.m. Inspections on Route 1
10/21 at 8:43 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Madeleine Point Road
10/24 at 5:51 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Foxglove Court
10/24 at 7:25 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Juniper East
EMS
Yarmouth Emergency Medical Services responded to 22 calls from Oct. 19-25.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Falmouth Police Beat: Oct. 16-23
-
Portland Forecaster
Running With Scissors buys its longtime space
-
Portland Forecaster
Candidates, referendum questions pack Portland ballot
-
Nation & World
Canadian Thanksgiving may be a cautionary tale for Americans amid virus surge
-
Local & State
Biddeford man sentenced to 10 years for racially motivated hate crimes