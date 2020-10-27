SACO — The kindergarten wing at Young School was to remain closed through the end of this week after an individual connected to the school tested positive for COVID-19.

Students in the wing were to transition to remote learning.

Families were notified by Saco School Department officials Sunday night.

Students in Grades 1 and 2 were to continue in-person schooling with the “yellow” designated hybrid model currently in place, according to an email sent to Young School families.

Those who were in close contact with the individual who tested positive will be notified and asked to quarantine at home for 14 days, according to the School Department.

The impacted classrooms were to undergo additional deep cleaning.

Kindergarten students were to use their storm packets for the first three days of at-home learning.

It is the second time this month a Young School classroom has been impacted by COVID-19. A classroom was closed for a week starting Oct. 13 after an individual connected with the Kindergarten through Grade 2 school tested positive for COVID-19.

