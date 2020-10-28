JAY — Pixelle Specialty Solutions announced it would reduce its workforce by 67 more employees on Wednesday in connection with an April 15 explosion when a pulp digester ruptured, Androscoggin Mill Manager Eric Hanson said in a news release.
The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.
This is the third time since July that reductions in the workforce have occurred, bringing the total laid off to 177.
“No one foresaw, wanted or caused the rupture that led to these unfortunate reductions of valued team members. We will provide those affected with compensation, benefits, and job placement assistance,” according to Hanson.
The mill continues operating safely and utilizing its two operating paper machines to produce specialty products to meet the needs of its customers, according to the release.
Mill officials said they expect to complete remediating the rupture site, determining the root cause of the rupture and developing a long-term plan in the fourth quarter of 2020. “As we have stated, this process is time-intensive and we need to execute correctly to help ensure long-term success,” Hanson said.
“The mill’s employees are extraordinary. With the digester rupture occurring in the middle of the pandemic and its related impacts, they have operated the mill in a safe and environmentally responsible manner and provided exceptional product quality and service to our customers,” he said.
The mill established a new pulp supply with purchases from other Pixelle mills and resumed paper manufacturing by April 23.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Despite state and local approval, Windham’s recreational pot sales may be months away
-
News
Westbrook police look for two missing teens
-
American Journal
Westbrook police notes
-
American Journal
In photos: Pride Preserve opens to public
-
American Journal
Teen center faces shortfall as youth work resumes
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.