Arrests

No arrests were reported for the period Oct. 19 to 15.

Summonses:

10/13 no time given Two Bath girls (no ages given) were issued summonses on Middle Street by Officer Chuck Reece on a charge of terrorizing.

Fire calls

10/20 at 10:56 p.m. Water leak on Windjammer Way

10/23 at 1:29 p.m. Fire alarm on Town Landing Road

10/25 at 6:13 p.m. Fire alarm on Middle Street

EMS:

Bath emergency medical services responded to 36 calls Oct. 19-25.

