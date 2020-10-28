Arrests
No arrests were reported for the period Oct. 19 to 15.
Summonses:
10/13 no time given Two Bath girls (no ages given) were issued summonses on Middle Street by Officer Chuck Reece on a charge of terrorizing.
Fire calls
10/20 at 10:56 p.m. Water leak on Windjammer Way
10/23 at 1:29 p.m. Fire alarm on Town Landing Road
10/25 at 6:13 p.m. Fire alarm on Middle Street
EMS:
Bath emergency medical services responded to 36 calls Oct. 19-25.
