The 2021 Boston Marathon has been postponed to at least the fall of next year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, officials said Wednesday.

In a statement on its website, the Boston Athletic Association (BAA), the main organizer of the colossal annual race, announced the 125th Boston Marathon, would be postponed until autumn of 2021 at the earliest. It is traditionally held on the third Monday of April,

The BAA has been meeting regularly with its COVID-19 Medical and Event Operations Advisory Group to determine when and how the Boston Marathon can be held again, according to the association’s statement.

The organization said it will begin working with city and state officials, sponsors, organizing committee members and other stakeholders to determine if a fall 2021 date is feasible.

Before the end of the year, the BAA plans to announce a new date. The association and its partners will work to figure out under what conditions the next live, in-person Boston Marathon can be held, the organization said.

“With fewer than six months until Patriots’ Day and with road races prohibited until Phase 4 of the Massachusetts reopening plan, we are unable to host the Boston Marathon this coming April,” said Tom Grilk, CEO of the BAA. “By shifting our focus to a fall date, we can continue to work with stakeholders to adjust the in-person experience for runners and supporters alike. Prioritizing the safety of participants, volunteers, spectators, and community members, we continue to assess all elements of the race including a potential reduced field size or weekend date.”

This year’s Boston Marathon, originally scheduled for April 20, was held as a 10-day virtual event after being canceled due to the COVID-19 public health crisis. The news about the 2021 marathon’s postponement comes after the BAA announced last month that registration, usually done in September, would be postponed.

Information regarding other BAA events planned for next year, including the 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer runs as well as the half marathon, is expected to be announced at a later date, according to the association.

“We are optimistic that the Boston Marathon will continue its tradition of celebrating the spirit of community and athletic excellence next fall. We know there will be many questions and we will look to address them in the coming months ahead,” Grilk added.

