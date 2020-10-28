Arrests
10/25 at 8:35 p.m. Benjamin L. Dyer, 69, of Fryeburg, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Joshua Bernier on a charge of criminal trespass.
10/27 at 9:52 a.m. Zachary Fifield-Brazee, 23, of Woolwich, was arrested on Bath Road by Officer Corey Iles on a warrant.
10/27 at 11:29 p.m. William David Frame Jr., 29, of Bath, was arrested on Route 1 by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on a warrant.
Summonses
10/27 at 11:29 p.m. Leandra Louise Richardson, 26, of Brunswick, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on a charge of failing to stop for an officer.
Fire calls
10/26 at 7:19 a.m. Alarm test on Union Street
10/26 at 8:21 a.m. Structure fire on Stover Point Road
10/26 at 10 a.m. Fire alarm test on Tibbetts Drive
10/26 at 10:26 a.m. Fire alarm test on Church Road
10/26 at 11:54 p.m. Fire alarm on Maine Street
10/27 at 8:09 a.m. and 8:37 a.m. Fire alarm test on Maine Street
10/27 at 9:52 a.m. Fire alarm test on Maurice Drive.
10/27 at 12:09 p.m. Vehicle crash on Tibbetts Drive.
10/27 at 12:55 p.m. Fire alarm test on Columbia Avenue.
10/27 at 1:06 p.m. Fire alarm on Theodore Drive.
10/27 at 5:14 p.m. Vehicle crash on Maquoit Road.
10/27 at 6:01 p.m. Vehicle crash on the corner of River Road and Windward Walk.
10/27 at 6:12 p.m. Fire alarm on Tibbetts Drive.
10/27 at 6:42 p.m. Vehicle crash on Route 136.
EMS:
Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 16 calls Oct. 25-28.
