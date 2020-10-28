YARMOUTH — Abby Hill scored early, Cat Jordan scored late and in between Cassie Walsh put on a dazzling goaltending performance to lead Yarmouth to a 2-0 victory over Greely in a rainy field hockey contest Wednesday evening.

Walsh made 10 saves, several diving in the goal mouth, to help the Clippers improve to 5-3.

“Cassie saved us the game,” said Molly Saunders, Yarmouth’s first-year coach. “She had her best night of the year right there. She was amazing.”

Yarmouth has excelled scoring in transition throughout this season and two minutes in, the Clippers struck on the run for the game’s first goal. Hannah Swift set up Hill in front and Hill beat Rangers goalie Savanna Harvey for a 1-0 lead.

“We just came out really hungry and I think we all really wanted that first goal,” said Hill. “Sometimes just lingering by the goal, you can get shots off. I just got the opportunity and I took it.”

Walsh then twice robbed Greely’s Anna Dougan to help Yarmouth hold the lead at halftime.

And Walsh was even better in the second half.

In the third period, after Jordan hit the post at one end, Walsh had to dive to save a shot by Hannah Perfetti, then she dived again to rob Ellie Newton, preserving the one-goal advantage.

“I try not to think about what I’m doing and just try and do it and that worked out this game,” said Walsh.

“I had to calm down and I couldn’t get too excited because that’s when things get iffy.”

“We’ve worked in practice on giving (Cassie) the confidence to (dive) and make saves,” Saunders said. “She attacked the ball every time it came at her and that was great.”

The Rangers (2-5) kept pressuring for the tying goal in the fourth period as well, but Walsh turned aside shots by Dougan and Delia Knox.

With 9:34 to go, Yarmouth got some breathing room. Hill transitioned the ball up the field and got it to Swift, who set up Jordan in front for a 2-0 lead.

Walsh then finished it off, denying a point-blank shot by Perfetti.

With 2:55 left, off another corner, Walsh dived again to rob Knox and the Clippers closed it out.

“Cassie is such an incredible goalie and she showed off all her skills today,” Hill said.

“I’m so proud of her.”

Greely held an advantage on shots (10-8), and penalty corners (6-2) and got six saves from Harvey, but a strong effort couldn’t produce a victory.

“We’ve practiced having a hunger in goal and trying to put the ball in, but we just didn’t get it in today,” said Rangers first-year coach Burgess LePage.

“The girls knew Yarmouth’s always a great team and it was going to be a hard-fought game.

“Our effort was super-encouraging. We just need to be able to close. We’re excited to play them again.”

The teams meet again Monday in Cumberland.

