BATH — The city of Bath and the Kennebec Estuary Land Trust are celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Whiskeag Trail.

The 5-mile-long, multi-use trail in the north end of Bath crosses forested lands owned the city and the trust. The trail connects local landmarks such as the YMCA, McMann playing fields, Bath Middle School, Oak Grove Cemetery and the conservation land at Sewall Woods and Thorne Head Preserves.

Bath’s Director of Parks and Recreation, Steve Balboni, one of the key leaders in creating the trail in 2010, said, “It has been amazing to watch the usage grow over the last 10 years. We are proud to have been involved from the beginning and are just as excited to see what the future brings.”

Kevin Shute has enjoyed the Whiskeag Trail since the project’s beginning. “I’m always amazed by the number of folks I meet on the trail,” he said. “Local area residents are fortunate to have such a valuable resource in their community.”

The city and trust invite the public to enjoy the trail. Visit www.kennebecestuary.org/whiskeag-trail-bath for a trail map and directions and follow the trust on Facebook and Instagram for ways to share your adventures.

Bath Trails is the community coalition that stewards the trail. It is a partnership of the Kennebec Estuary Land Trust, City of Bath, local schools, nonprofits, individual hikers and bikers, and private businesses. The mission is set on the creation, connection and maintenance of a network of multi-use trails for recreation, transportation, and a healthier community. Opportunities to care for the Whiskeag Trail and trails nearby can be found at www.kennebecestuary.org/opportunities or by following the Kennebec Estuary Land Trust on social media.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: