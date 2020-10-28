Your article Monday on the Senate campaign, “With one week left, Collins and Gideon making final pushes in historic race,” tells only part of an important story.

There are four candidates in this U.S. Senate race, and the story of an independent candidate like Lisa Savage is an important story about American democracy. After Sara Gideon was picked by the Maine Democratic Party as their standard bearer against Republican incumbent Susan Collins, Lisa Savage entered this race on her own, raised money only from local individual contributors and has conducted a campaign of positive messaging about her constructive program. Polling data suggest she will bring in many more votes than would have been expected for a campaign not supported by a special interest group trying to buy influence.

The work of her and a devoted group of volunteers is an important story that needs to be told.

Arthur Fink

Peaks Island

