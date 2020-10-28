After four debates in the U.S. Senate race, Maine voters have made it clear they want to see me debate. We now have over 2,000 signatures on a petition calling on media outlets to #LetLisaDebate.
Many people who have seen me debate comment favorably on my clear answers to the moderators’ questions and that I refrain from attacking other candidates.
The rationale offered for excluding me from the final debate Wednesday – in violation of Federal Election Commission regulations on campaign contributions by media corporations – is that I am not “newsworthy.” Considering that The New Yorker magazine, Newsweek magazine and the Associated Press, among many others, have reported on my candidacy for U.S. Senate, this is not a credible claim.
Failing to invite candidates who are on the ballot is a disservice to voters using ranked-choice voting in this election.
Lisa Savage
independent candidate, U.S. Senate
Solon
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Maine Bicentennial: Portland
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Oct. 28
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Coverage of U.S. Senate race should include Savage
-
Local Elections
Portland mayor promises more campaign finance transparency in wake of missing reports
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: We can’t afford to lose Susan Collins
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.