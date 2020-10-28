For two years now, Mainers have been watching millions of dollars in TV ads (too much of them negative). Now, we are casting our ballots in the U.S. Senate race.

I don’t base my decision on who has the most or best ads, or on political party. Instead, I cast my ballot for the person who will do the best job. That person is Republican Susan Collins.

I have watched the debates, and Susan’s experience and knowledge of the issues is incomparable. Maine will be better off with her seniority in the Senate. We can’t afford to lose her. Please join me in voting for Susan Collins.

Richard Nass

former Republican state senator

Acton

