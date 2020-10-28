For two years now, Mainers have been watching millions of dollars in TV ads (too much of them negative). Now, we are casting our ballots in the U.S. Senate race.
I don’t base my decision on who has the most or best ads, or on political party. Instead, I cast my ballot for the person who will do the best job. That person is Republican Susan Collins.
I have watched the debates, and Susan’s experience and knowledge of the issues is incomparable. Maine will be better off with her seniority in the Senate. We can’t afford to lose her. Please join me in voting for Susan Collins.
Richard Nass
former Republican state senator
Acton
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Forecaster
Maine Bicentennial: Portland
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Oct. 28
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Coverage of U.S. Senate race should include Savage
-
Local Elections
Portland mayor promises more campaign finance transparency in wake of missing reports
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: We can’t afford to lose Susan Collins
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.