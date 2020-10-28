The Cape Elizabeth Fire Department band riding in a hay wagon in a National Recovery Act Parade in October 1933.
In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical highlights and artifacts from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Despite state and local approval, Windham’s recreational pot sales may be months away
-
News
Westbrook police look for two missing teens
-
American Journal
Westbrook police notes
-
American Journal
In photos: Pride Preserve opens to public
-
American Journal
Teen center faces shortfall as youth work resumes