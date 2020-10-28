BOSTON – Christy Lynn Dobson, of Martha’s Vineyard, passed away unexpectedly on October 12, 2020. She was 40 years old.

Christy was born July 18, 1980, in Portland, Maine, to Kelly and Michael Dobson. She grew up in Bowdoin and graduated from Lisbon High School.

She is survived by partner, Shane Harthcock; sons, Damien and Jeremiah Pye; parents, Kelly Morrison and Michael Dobson; brothers, Michael Dobson Jr. and fiancé Jessica Dickey, Payson Wiers and wife Lindsay; sisters, Rebecca and Alicia Weirs. Christy will also be forever remembered by several nieces, nephews, extended family, dear friends, and Mayzie Mae.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 29 Windmill Lane in New Gloucester at 1 p.m.

