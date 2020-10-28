This season, more than any before, has been about taking it one day at a time and appreciating every opportunity to step on to the field.

When the COVID-abbreviated fall sports season began in late September, some coaches and athletic directors weren’t sure it would last beyond a few days, or maybe a couple of weeks, but as of press time, the campaign has passed the one month mark, is nearing completion and from a competitive point of view, has been a rousing success.

Not only have athletes enjoyed the long-awaited opportunity to return to a form of normalcy, the contests themselves continue to be compelling.

Here’s a look back at another week full of thrills and chills:

Boys’ soccer

Scarborough’s boys’ soccer team has quietly put together another stellar season. The Red Storm bounced back from its only loss with 3-0 wins at Bonny Eagle and at home over South Portland. Scarborough stayed undefeated all-time against the Red Riots thanks to early goals from Alan King and Zander Haskell and a second half tally from Nick Connolly.

“We came out strong and it was a great team effort,” King said. “We just took over.”

“It’s going great,” Red Storm coach Mark Diaz said. “As good as it can go. The kids have been great. They’ve worked hard and I’m really happy for them.”

Scarborough (5-1-1) is at Cape Elizabeth Friday (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story), then takes part in a four-team tournament, along with Falmouth, Gorham and Windham, next week.

“We didn’t know we’d have a season, so it’s been a relief,” Haskell said. “Hopefully, we’ll just keep building and grow throughout next summer.”

“Hopefully, we can win out and I want to get guys experience too,” Diaz said. “We hope to do both at the same time. For the kids coming back, this is a great experience. They’ve gotten to see what it’s like to play varsity, so that should help us.”

South Portland fell to 1-6 after recent losses to visiting Cape Elizabeth (3-2) and at Scarborough (3-0). Joey Perron and Alberto Kissaka scored against the Capers. The Red Riots go to Portland Saturday morning, then will join the Bulldogs, along with Cheverus and Deering, in the “City Cup” tournament next week.

Cape Elizabeth snapped a five-game winless skid last Saturday with a 3-2 home victory over South Portland. Archie McEvoy scored twice. Eduardo Caldera also had a goal. The Capers host Scarborough Friday.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, two-time reigning Class B champion Cape Elizabeth improved to 7-0 Saturday with an 8-0 win over South Portland. Caroline Gentile, Sami Olsen and Emily Supple all scored twice. The Capers were at Yarmouth Thursday (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story).

Two-time Class A South champion Scarborough snapped a four-game winless skid last Friday with a 2-0 home win over Bonny Eagle and Tuesday, evened its record at 3-3-1 with a 2-0 home victory over South Portland. Lana Djuranovic scored one goal and assisted Abby Drapeau on the other against the Scots.

In the win over the Red Riots, Djuranovic again set up Drapeau for the game’s first goal.

“Whenever Lana has the ball, I try to get in position in the box, then, I just let whatever happens happen and I try to throw my body on the ball and when it goes in, I’m in shock and celebrate with Lana,” said Drapeau. “I’m glad I’m able to have playing time this year because I was injured last year.”

Natalie Bilodeau added a second half goal and the Red Storm went on to victory.

“We’re creating chances, but we need to be able to finish them,” said Scarborough coach Mike Farley. “We need to stop pressing and relax and finish. We’re getting chances that we usually finish, we just have to do it. We’re trying to find consistent play.”

Scarborough was at Falmouth Thursday, then will take part in a four-team tournament along with the Yachtsmen, Gorham and Windham.

“It’s a very different season this year,” Farley said. “The competition the young girls have been able to play will get them ready for the future. I’m sad the seniors can’t have playoffs, but the younger girls are getting a sense of what it’s like to play in these games.”

South Portland fell to 2-5 after an 8-0 setback at Cape Elizabeth and a 2-0 loss at Scarborough. At the Red Storm, the Red Riots got 13 saves from goalkeeper Elise Connor, but couldn’t generate a shot on frame.

“It’s tough to play defense all the time and when we were on offense, it wasn’t for long,” South Portland first-year coach Adam Perron said. “We’re getting to the point where we’re learning a lot in practice and trying to put it on the field and we’re getting there. It’s a slow process, but we’re really close.

“You’re only as good as your teammates and the girls have been responsive. They’re thankful to be out there. I haven’t had the time for teaching. The loss of summer and preseason really hurt. We haven’t been able to put things in fundamentally, so we’re teaching fundamentals now.”

South Portland hosts Portland Friday, then will take part in the “City Cup” tournament next week, along with Cheverus, Deering and Portland.

“The girls have been great,” said Perron. “I really like our younger group coming up. I feel pretty good about the future.”

Field hockey

Scarborough’s field hockey team improved to 4-2 last Friday after an 8-0 home win over Portland/Deering. Hallie Seguin and Lili Stone scored two goals apiece. The Red Storm welcome Greely Friday and host Gorham Monday of next week.

South Portland took a 2-4-1 record into Wednesday’s home game versus Cheverus (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story).

Cape Elizabeth wound up 3-4-1 after a 6-0 home loss to Freeport and a 2-1 victory at Portland/Deering.

Cross country

The cross country state meets, scheduled for Nov. 11 (boys) and Nov. 14 (girls) in Belfast, will be moved, due to Waldo Country earning a yellow designation last week. For athletics, a yellow designation means practices and games are not recommended. A new location hadn’t been announced at press time.

On the course, the Southwestern Maine Activities Association held its state qualifier Saturday in Gorham.

In the boys’ competition, Scarborough was first among 10 teams and will compete in the state meet. The Red Storm featured the second (Zachary Barry, 16 minutes, 15.74 seconds) and third (Erik LoSacco, 16:18.22) fastest individuals.

South Portland wound up fifth and did not qualify. The Red Riots were led by Jacob Ramos (eighth, 17:02.68), who still has a chance to qualify as an individual.

In the girls’ meet, won by Bonny Eagle, Scarborough finished seventh and South Portland eighth and both fell short of qualifying. The Red Storm were led by Maggie Amann (28th, 22:15.04). The Red Riots were paced by Rachel Kingsley (30th, 22:33.20).

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

