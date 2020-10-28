Arrests

10/22 at 10:52 a.m. Melissa A. Hartery, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Southborough Drive by Officer Brian Nappi on charges of aggravated trafficking of fentanyl and violating conditions of release.

10/23 at 8:24 p.m. Sandra A. Hawkes, 48, of Scarborough, was arrested on Mill Commons Drive by Officer Daniel Donovan on a warrant.

10/25 at 5:32 p.m. Corey C. Parker, 47, of Westbrook, was arrested on Larrabee Farm Road by Officer Holly Thompson on a warrant.

Summonses

10/19 at 2:32 p.m. Nicholas E. Carroll, 31, of Gorham, was issued a summons on the corner of Saco and Vance Streets by Sgt. Donald Laflin on a charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license.

10/19 at 7:59 p.m. Christopher H. Giacoppo, 32, of Portland, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs or a combination of drugs and alcohol.

10/20 at 1:56 p.m. Harold W. Bean III, 53, of Limington, was issued a summons on East Grand Avenue by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of driving after suspension.

10/21 at 11:21 a.m. Elizabeth Rose Marie Goff, 21, of Biddeford, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on charges of shoplifting and violating conditions of release.

10/21 at 11:44 a.m. Jeremy Stephen Glidden, 28, of Buxton, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on a shoplifting charge.

10/21 at 11:44 a.m. Brandi A. Sanborn, 28, of Buxton, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on charges of shoplifting and violating conditions of release.

10/21 at 12:51 p.m. Jeremy Stephen Glidden, 28, of Buxton, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Sgt. Thomas Chard on charges of unlawful possession of drugs and sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

10/22 at 4:40 p.m. Amy Elizabeth Taylor, 49, of Gorham, was issued a summons on the corner of Tamarack Lane and Gorham Road by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of driving after suspension.

10/23 at 12:09 p.m. Beth M. Rogers, 51, of Biddeford, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Travis Hon on a shoplifting charge.

10/23 at 8:39 p.m. Amy Elizabeth Taylor, 49, of Gorham, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of driving after suspension.

10/24 at 6:29 p.m. Dezara M. Niski, 31, of Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Sarah Fasulo on charges of unlawful possession of more than 200 grams of methamphetamines and violating conditions of release.

10/25 at 6:58 p.m. Alexandra Borjeson Caron, 31, of Centerville, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on East Grand Avenue by Officer Sarah Fasulo on a charge of driving with a license that was expired for more than 30 days.

Fire calls

10/19 at 1:51 p.m. Assist Gorham

10/19 at 3:39 p.m. Assist Gorham

10/19 at 3:48 p.m. Service call on Teal Point

10/19 at 7:57 p.m. Gas odor in building on Union Avenue

10/20 at 1:57 p.m. Fire alarm on Piper Road

10/20 at 5:54 p.m. Structure fire on Snow Canning Road

10/21 at 12:18 a.m. Assist Gorham

10/21 at 12:53 p.m. Fire alarm on Pine Point Road

10/22 at 7:42 a.m. Assist Gorham

10/22 at 12:58 p.m. Odor investigation on Griffin Road

10/22 at 1:59 p.m. Fire alarm on Stewart Street

10/22 at 4:40 p.m. Assist Gorham

10/22 at 4:56 p.m. Odor investigation on Pleasant Hill Road

10/23 at 8:45 a.m. Carbon monoxide detector on Two Road Road

10/23 at 3:13 p.m. Odor investigation on Forecaster Way

10/23 at 10:34 p.m. Assist Gorham

10/23 at 11:29 p.m. Assist Gorham

10/24 at 10:37 a.m. Fire alarm on Route 1

10/24 at 1:17 p.m. Assist Gorham

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 41 calls Oct. 19-25.

