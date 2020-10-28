Two surveys and a quick middle school project note.

Family Questionnaire – Fall 2020

The purpose of the South Portland Schools fall family survey is to collect feedback from families about your experience in South Portland Schools so far this fall, as we conduct school during a pandemic.

We want to hear from you. Your input will be important to help inform next steps for South Portland Schools to improve and strengthen services and supports for students. Please complete one form for each child attending South Portland schools.

Middle school update

While lots else is going on, the South Portland Middle School project is still on track.

We are currently in the design development stage, preparing for further approvals from the state board of education in December and January and then going out to bid in late January.

If all goes according to plan, we anticipate construction starting in late May or June 2021 with a school completion in time for September 2023 and the 2023-24 school year. More details (and pictures) in an upcoming news note in November.

SoPo needs your feedback.

If you haven’t yet had a chance to compete the survey for the South Portland Cushing Point Transportation Study, there is still time. The city of South Portland wants to hear from students, teachers, staff and parents.

The city is working on how to improve transportation in South Portland’s Broadway corridor between Mill Creek and Cushing’s Point. They want feedback on how to make this area safer and easier to walk, bike, take the bus and drive – for all people in the area. The area we want feedback about is shown on the map. The city is also looking at the possibility of marine (boat) transit between the Bug Light area and downtown Portland. Please visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SoPoTransportation and take this survey. Thank you for your help.

