Arrests

Andrew M. Ettinger, 36 of Westbrook, on Oct. 19 on a charge of criminal trespass, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violating condition of release, on Monroe Avenue.

Adam A. Clements, 27, of Windham, on Oct. 19 on a charge of OUI (alcohol) with one prior, on Stroudwater Street.

Justin M. Schewnk, 30, on Oct. 20 on a charge of domestic violence, violating condition of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Bridgton Road.

Joshua J. Kelley, 38, of Scarborough, on Oct. 20 on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation with a prior, violating condition of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Main Street.

Steven L. Gilson, 31, of Casco, on Oct. 20 on a charge of disorderly conduct and violating condition of release, on Lyman Street.

Alberta M. Gallant, 40, of Mechanic Street, on Oct. 21 on a charge of disorderly conduct or loud noise in a public place and a warrant, on Mechanic Street.

Ethan Mondor, 20, on Oct. 22 on a charge of domestic assault and criminal mischief.

Jeffrey J. Jent, 55, of Green Street, on Oct. 23 on a charge of disorderly conduct with offensive words or gestures, on Main Street.

Kimberly Ann Dube, 42, of Brown Street, on Oct. 23 on a charge of disorderly conduct with offensive words or gestures, obstructing public ways, refusal to submit to arrest or detention with physical force and violating condition of release, on Main Street.

Ikran M. Abdi, 20, of Falmouth Street, on Oct. 23 on a charge of violating condition of release, assault and disorderly conduct with loud or unreasonable noise, on Falmouth Street.

Justin Joseph Robbins, 26, of Saco Street, on Oct. 23 on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, on Saco Street.

Brandon Theophilus Murray, 21, of South Portland, on Oct. 23 on a charge of criminal threatening, on Saco Street.

Summonses

Melissa Ann Solak, 41, of Standish, on Oct. 20 on a charge of operating after license is suspended or revoked, on Lyman Street.

Justin Kyle Hethcoat, 25, of Windham, on Oct. 22 on a charge of OUI (drugs or combination) with a prior, violating condition of release and unlawful furnishing scheduled drug, on Main Street.

Tammy L. Chapman, 32, of Brownfield, on Oct. 23 on a charge of theft of lost, mislaid or misdelivered property, on Main Street.

Delaney H. Haines, 19, of Portland, on Oct. 25 on a charge of OUI (alcohol) and operating a vehicle without a license, on Westbrook Arterial Highway.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: