Arrests
Christopher N. Dobson, 40, of Windham, on Oct. 18 on charges of violating condition of release and criminal trespassing.
Cory J. Colby, 41, of Waterford, on Oct. 20 on a hold for another agency.
Summonses
Jeremy D. Chauvette, 31, of Saco, on Oct. 19 on a charge of unlawful use of inhalants.
Daniel K. Rice, 25, of Portland, on Oct. 21 on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle.
Nicholas P. Galanis, 29, of Stoughton, Mass., on Oct. 22 on a charge of operating without a license.
Joshua W. Streeter, 25, of Raymond, on Oct. 25 on charges of operating under the influence (drugs or combination, no test) and failure to register motor vehicle.
