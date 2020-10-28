Arrests

Christopher N. Dobson, 40, of Windham, on Oct. 18 on charges of violating condition of release and criminal trespassing.

Cory J. Colby, 41, of Waterford, on Oct. 20 on a hold for another agency.

Summonses

Jeremy D. Chauvette, 31, of Saco, on Oct. 19 on a charge of unlawful use of inhalants.

Daniel K. Rice, 25, of Portland, on Oct. 21 on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle.

Nicholas P. Galanis, 29, of Stoughton, Mass., on Oct. 22 on a charge of operating without a license.

Joshua W. Streeter, 25, of Raymond, on Oct. 25 on charges of operating under the influence (drugs or combination, no test) and failure to register motor vehicle.

