Arrests

10/21 at 8:59 a.m. Joseph Savino, 28, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested by Officer Ben Davis on a warrant.

Summonses

10/23 at 10:20 a.m. Troy Goddou, 42, of Cumberland, was issued a summons on Fowler Road by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of speeding.

Fire calls

Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to four fire calls Oct. 20-26.

EMS:

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to nine calls Oct. 20-26.

