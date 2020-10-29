Arrests
10/21 at 8:59 a.m. Joseph Savino, 28, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested by Officer Ben Davis on a warrant.
Summonses
10/23 at 10:20 a.m. Troy Goddou, 42, of Cumberland, was issued a summons on Fowler Road by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of speeding.
Fire calls
Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to four fire calls Oct. 20-26.
EMS:
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to nine calls Oct. 20-26.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
Pelosi reveals she, Mnuchin were miles apart in stimulus talks
-
Nation & World
The Latest: Fauci expresses support for national mask mandate, hasn’t spoken to Trump in ‘quite a while’
-
Business
U.S. unemployment claims fall to 751,000, virus resurges
-
Business
U.S. economy rebounded to grow at record 33% rate last quarter
-
Varsity Maine
Wednesday’s high school roundup: Gray-New Gloucester edges St. Dom’s, 2-1