CLEMSON, S.C. — No. 1 Clemson already faced a challenge because of a rash of injuries. Now, the Tigers will have to play without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement released by the school Thursday night that Lawrence is in isolation with mild symptoms. Swinney said Lawrence would miss Clemson’s game Saturday against Boston College. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate for a minimum of 10 days.

The junior from Georgia is a leading contender for the Heisman Trophy and potentially the top overall pick in next year’s NFL draft. He led the Tigers to a national championship as a freshman and back to the College Football playoff championship game last season. Clemson’s loss to LSU in the title game was the first – and still only – game the Tigers have lost in Lawrence’s 32 career starts.

The Tigers also could be without three starters on defense, including second-leading tackler in fifth-year senior James Skalski. He is expected to miss several games with a groin injury.

Also starting defensive tackles in Tyler Davis and Jordan Williams could be out when Clemson (6-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) looks for its 28th straight win over a league opponent against Boston College (4-2, 3-2) on Saturday.

“It’s that time of year when you get some guys banged up and you have to dig in a little bit,” Swinney said. “We have got some guys that have to step up.”

Swinney saw that happen last week with Skalski, Davis and Williams sidelined due to injuries in a 47-21 victory over Syracuse. The Orange had just 58 plays and were held to 175 passing yards.

