NEW HIRES

MaineHealth has selected physician information technology leader Dr. Daniel Nigrin of Boston Children’s Hospital to lead its information technology team. Nigrin is currently the senior vice president and chief information officer at Boston Children’s, but was drawn to the opportunity at MaineHealth because it offers a chance to lead an enterprise with multiple local health systems pursuing a broad medical mission. As a practicing physician at Boston Children’s, he specialized in pediatric endocrinology and found he was drawn to the role that technology plays in delivering high-quality care. He obtained a master’s degree in medical informatics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1999.

Central Maine Growth Council has hired Sabrina Jandreau as its next development coordinator. The Growth Council is a public-private regional economic development partnership, and Jandreau will be responsible for supporting the execution of economic and community development projects and programs put forth. A lifelong Maine resident, Jandreau graduated from Gordon College in May 2020 with a degree in political science, economics and law.

David Bruce has been hired by Portside Real Estate Group as its director of growth, integration and performance. Bruce is a resident of midcoast Maine, and his hiring continues Portside’s expansion into the area. He brings more than two decades of experience in real estate and as an entrepreneur, and will initially focus on growing the Portside portfolio in midcoast Maine while working with Portside agents across the state.

KeyBank continues to grow commercial banking resources in its Maine market with the addition of Dillon Hamill. In his new position, Hamill will manage new and existing relationships with middle-market commercial clients that have annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $250 million. He began his commercial banking career as an intern with Wells Fargo & Co. while studying economics at Haverford College before joining the company full-time upon his 2012 graduation. Before joining KeyBank, Hamill and his family had recently relocated to Falmouth.

Northern Light Mercy Hospital has announced that Dr. Brandei Wingard has joined Northern Light Mercy Cardiovascular Care as a cardiologist. She will work closely with patients to monitor and maintain pacemakers and implantable cardiac defibrillators, as well as taking on the role of medical director of the hospital’s device clinic. Wingard graduated from University of Michigan and earned her medical degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit. She currently serves as board president of the American Heart Association of Maine.

Michael Neff has joined R.M. Davis as its new portfolio manager. Neff has extensive experience working in financial services at Key Private Bank, Camden National Wealth Management and People’s United Wealth Management, all in Portland. Neff is a current board member of the Maine CFA Society and resides in South Portland.

Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to announce that Joanne Moore has joined their firm. Moore purchased the Weatherbird, a retail specialty food and wine market and women’s boutique in Damariscotta in 2007 and was recognized for building long-lasting relationships with customers. After working for the superior courts in California for more than 20 years, she is confident in her abilities as a manager or supervisor and given her experience as a local business owner, has a keen understanding of Maine homebuyers’ financial stipulations.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Sweetser is pleased to announce the election of new officers for its board of directors. Brynn K. Riley was elected chair. She is the clinical quality director at Anthem. Attorney Jessica A. Demers of Jessica A. Demers LLC was elected vice chair. William J. Zafirson was re-elected secretary. He is the senior vice president and chief lending officer at Bellwether Community Credit Union. Michele C. Del Tergo was elected treasurer. He serves as senior vice president and senior portfolio manager at Bangor Savings Bank.

AWARDS & HONORS

Patti Lawton of Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, Brunswick, has been named the 2020 Maine State Realtor of the Year. This annual award is bestowed upon a Realtor who has made significant contributions to the advancement of the real estate profession and community at large. A Realtor since 1991, Lawton has served in leadership positions at the local, state and national Realtor associations and with community nonprofits including Tedford, Mid-Coast Maine Community Action and Habitat for Humanity.

PROMOTIONS

Atlantic Federal Credit Union has announced the promotion of a multitude of employees. Chris McGorrill was promoted to chief marketing officer with the mission to align the marketing, communication, and promotions to present a customer-centric brand experience for members. Rachel Newman was promoted to senior vice president of human resources to lead the performance management of staff, encompassing compensation, recruitment/retention, benefits, training, and workplace culture development. Stacey Chenevert was promoted to senior vice president of retail to direct branch operations and a full-service contact center, engaging staff to deliver exceptional member experience. Jamie Mawhinney was promoted to senior vice president of loan servicing to ensure quality service and safety in Atlantic loan operations while supporting the consumer, mortgage and commercial lending departments. Lucy Ditzel was promoted to director of HR and training to reinforce staff support and development, enhancing their skills to improve the quality of work, productivity and retention.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: