As a retired health care professional, I cannot think of a better representative for District 30 in the Maine Senate than Democrat Stacy Brenner, and I am delighted to recommend her to voters without reservation.

Stacy is an experienced, highly qualified nurse and midwife, who had no hesitation in stepping up in the middle of this pandemic and rejoining her colleagues at Mercy Birthplace. She has a clear and thorough understanding of the principles of public health and evidence-based medicine and is a passionate advocate of health care as a human right.

With Stacy in office, Mainers can be assured that she will make measured and informed decisions based on science in the best possible interests of every individual in Maine, and is professionally qualified to do so.

Please join me in supporting Stacy Brenner for Senate District 30 and electing a woman who will make a difference in Augusta.

Caroline J. Teschke, M.D.

Portland

