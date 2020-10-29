I am writing to support Democrat Stacy Brenner for Maine Senate representing District 30. I have known Stacy since the early days of Broadturn Farm, when she brought locally grown food to our town.

Since then, Stacy has continued to add value to our communities with the farm and by creating a beautiful venue for events. This illustrates her commitment to hard work and an understanding of the complexities of making these businesses succeed.

In addition, as a health care provider, she has demonstrated a facility for delivering evidence-based care in these trying times. When confronting the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will be many challenges ahead. I am confident Stacy Brenner will rely on science when considering policy decisions that affect all Mainers.

Please join me in supporting Stacy Brenner to represent part of Scarborough, Buxton and Gorham for Maine’s Senate.

Stephen Kirsch, M.D., MPH

Scarborough

