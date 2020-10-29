I am a senior citizen. I voted for Democrat Sara Gideon.

She has practical plans for our economy and quality of life: health care; our environments; climate change; small-business assistance; industry; education, and infrastructure.

I couldn’t vote for her opponent, who made a bargain to support Mitch McConnell for majority leader of the Senate in return for as much money as she needs for this campaign. Mitch McConnell is President Trump’s chief enabler.

I don’t want any more of Susan Collins dithering about her votes supporting Trump, who is the most damaging and dangerous president we’ve ever had. I don’t want any more of her selling her soul for a mess of pottage.

She says her role model is Margaret Chase Smith. But, unlike that courageous senator, as Speaker Thomas B. Reed said of William McKinley, Collins has the “backbone (of) a chocolate eclair.”

Judy Fischer

Scarborough

