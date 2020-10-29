As longtime residents of Buxton, we are thrilled to cast our votes for our chiropractor, Republican Sara Rivard, for Maine Senate in District 30.

As patients of Sara’s, we have seen firsthand her qualifications to represent the people of Maine Senate District 30. Sara is fair, open-minded, respectful of differences, compassionate, a great listener and problem-solver and she knows how to relate to people from all walks of life – all characteristics needed to be effective in Augusta.

Through our discussions we know that she understands the role and is ready to go to work on behalf of all Mainers who live in Senate District 30. Sara WILL work hard to break through the political deadlock in Augusta and deliver results for you.

Please join us by voting for Sara Rivard so that we can get Maine back on track.

Steve and Tracy Boardman

Buxton

