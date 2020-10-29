Maine expects to cut off extended unemployment benefits in mid-November as the state’s labor market conditions improve.

Another 1,800 individuals filed new claims for state and federal jobless benefits in the third week of October, Maine Department of Labor reported Thursday.

Roughly 46,400 continuing benefits claims were filed under state and federal programs, including 700 claims for state extended benefits.

Maine’s extended benefits program is available in times of high unemployment, the department said in a news release. It provides another 13 weeks of benefits to those who have exhausted their traditional 26 weeks of state unemployment payments.

The state enacted extended benefits in May, when the jobs crisis was at its height and the projected unemployment rate was above 9 percent. It expects to end the program in mid-November, the state said. The unemployment rate in September was about 6 percent.

Extended benefits only apply when the 13-week unemployment rate is 5 percent or higher and the 13-week average insured unemployment rate is 120 percent more than the average of the last two years for the same period.

More than 14,400 weekly certifications last week were filed under a federal program, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, that provides an added 13 weeks of aid for those who have exhausted their benefits.

