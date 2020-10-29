The New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers each had a player test positive for the novel coronavirus but kept their training facilities open Thursday and continued preparations for their upcoming games.

All but four of the Giants’ offensive linemen were told to stay home Thursday as contact tracing was conducted after a player tested positive for the coronavirus. But the players who were exposed to the virus were not officially regarded, as of late Thursday morning, as high-risk close contacts and could return to the team’s facility Friday, according to a person familiar with the situation. The Giants are scheduled to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Chargers said they were conducting contact tracing and consulting with the NFL following a player’s positive test result. They’re scheduled to play Sunday at Denver.

The NFL is coming off two straight weekends of only minor tinkering to its schedule after two weeks of widespread rescheduling of games. The league recently has managed to play games even when teams experienced coronavirus issues, utilizing a change to the NFL protocols requiring a five-day isolation of anyone classified as a high-risk close contact to an individual who tested positive.

That modification has created roster and competitive complications for teams with players being unavailable to play, but seems to have aided the NFL in preventing larger outbreaks on teams and getting games played mostly on schedule. League officials have said they will consider adding an 18th week to the regular season only if all games cannot be played in the current 17-week framework.

The Giants confirmed in a written statement Thursday that a player tested positive for the coronavirus. The team said it learned late Wednesday night of the positive test result. The player self-isolated and the contact-tracing process was initiated, according to the Giants’ statement. The Giants said their training facility was open Thursday and the rest of the team would follow a normal schedule for meetings and practice.

The team planned to place guard Will Hernandez on its COVID-19 reserve list, a person familiar with the situation confirmed. That list is for players who test positive for the coronavirus and those determined through contact tracing to have been exposed to the virus. Hernandez reportedly tested positive.

BROWNS: Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett was held out of practice for the second straight day with an ankle injury.

Garrett, who leads the NFL with nine sacks, didn’t practice Thursday as the Browns (5-2) continued to get ready for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders (3-3). Coach Kevin Stefanski said he expects Garrett to be on the field for practice Friday.

Stefanski indicated the Browns didn’t want to risk Garrett practicing outdoors in chilly weather and rain forecast.

Stefanski said Garrett “did nothing more ” than tweak his ankle at some point during Sunday’s 37-34 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, and Stefanski seemed assured it was nothing serious or could potentially keep him out this week.

JAGUARS: Jacksonville quarterback Gardner Minshew has a strained ligament and multiple fractures in his right thumb, a person familiar with the situation says, and the injury that could prompt Coach Doug Marrone to turn to rookie Jake Luton after the team’s bye week.

The Jaguars (1-6) are not not required to submit an injury report while on a bye and have not disclosed Minshew’s injury publicly. The person said the team didn’t know about Minshew playing the last two games in pain until this week.

Minshew hasn’t been sharp since throwing for 301 yards and two touchdowns in a loss at Houston on Oct. 11. He had a season-low passer rating (70.5) against Detroit two weeks ago and misfired early and often last Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers. He completed 14 of 27 passes for 173 yards and two TDs and was sacked five times in a 39-29 loss, the team’s sixth straight.

