CAPE ELIZABETH -Irene A. Wood, 89, of Cape Elizabeth passed away suddenly and unexpectedly the morning of Oct. 22, 2020, with her son at her side. Irene was born April 30, 1931, in Biddeford, Maine, to Anne Treasa Krasko and John Francis Colpitts. On April 24, 1954, in Saco, Maine, Irene married Charles (Willie) Wood Jr. and for 66 years they were married until Willie passed on March 20, 2020. Irene graduated from Thornton Academy in 1950. She worked at Key Bank, South Portland and retired in 1995. Irene was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Marcella Frances Bates and her husband, David Bates.Irene is survived by brother John Colpitts Jr. and wife Anita from Saco, sister, Patrica Lewia and husband Robert from Kennebunk; daughter, Anne Marie Phinney and husband Ray from North Carolina, son, Daniel J. Wood, Sr and wife Deborah from South Portland, daughter, Janet Staples and husband Robert from Gray; five grandchildren, Daniel J. Wood, Jr. and wife Bethany from South Portland, Andrew Files Wood from South Carolina, Charlene Joyner and husband Lee from North Carolina, Alexander (Alec) Moran from Gray,Jackie Moran from Rhode Island; four great-grandchildren Spencer, Dean and Audrey Joyner from North Carolina, Elena Wood from South Portland as well as many nieces and nephews.Irene was an avid Boston Red Sox fan; even if they weren’t in the world series she loved to watch the game. Irene loved to do Press Herald crossword puzzles. She loved to read hundreds of books of all kinds – mysteries were her favorite. Irene loved gardening and planted flowers all around the yard. Irene was famous for pork pies , spareribs, fudge, lemon squares, artichoke dip during the holidays and birthdays. Irene also enjoyed making quilts for the family.Irene was a strong women and she had a heart of gold. Irene took care of Willie for two years at home when he was sick. She was the rock of the family and never complained. She was always there for us. On Oct. 22, 2020, her heart stopped and she went to be with her soulmate, Willie, in heaven.A funeral mass will be Oct. 31, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S. Rte. 1, Scarborough, Maine. Burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Biddeford, Maine .Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

